Coming Up: Larchmont Shopping Loyalty Card : June 8 – Sept. 30

A program to incentivize shopping local this summer is coming, with a Love Larchmont Loyalty Card. The Larchmont Chamber of Commerce is presenting this program from June 8 – Sept. 30. All local businesses are welcome to register as a participating business.

The community is encouraged to get their free Love Larchmont Loyalty Card at a participating business and collect a sticker for every $50 purchase at one of those businesses. When they collect three stickers, they can submit their card to the Chamber and are automatically entered in a raffle for prizes that will be announced throughout the period. More info

There will be a kick-off and handing out of cards at the June 8 Larchmont farmers market from 8:30 am – 1 pm.