Coming Up: Larchmont Proposed Historic Preservation Law Hearing – Oct. 17

Photo: Larchmont Historical Society

As a result of many years of effort to preserve historic homes in the Larchmont community, the Village has developed a proposed local law to create a Historic Preservation Commission that will recommend districts and properties for historic designation to the Board of Trustees.

The Commission would rely on the Historic Resource Survey Report to inform their recommendations. The Report was commissioned by the Village in 2019 and completed June 2021.

Residents should note that there will be several opportunities to provide input at multiple public hearings.

The next opportunity will come at the October 17 Village Board Meeting at 7:30PM in Larchmont Village Hall Courtroom. For more information, please review the FAQ on the historic preservation law. You can also read the draft law here. 

