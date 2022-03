The Golden Shoestring and The Sharing Shelf are teaming up for a great sale.

“We have received a large number of donations of assorted dresses. From casual, work, cocktail and evening attire in a variety of sizes. We are kicking off this special dress event Thursday, March 31, 6-8pm with light refreshments provided by Heritage 147 restaurant which is located next door to the shop. Heritage is also offering 10% off drinks with a Shoestring receipt.

Dresses include styles by Theory, BCBG, Lily Pulitzer, Nanette Lepore, Club Monaco, Diane Von Furstenberg, Lilla P, Roller Rabbit, Vince, Polo, Cynthia Steffe and Alexander Wang. In addition to dresses we are also spotlighting new arrivals of shoes, handbags and jewelry.

If you can’t make it Thursday night, don’t worry, the sale continues Friday and Saturday April 1 & 2 during regular store hours 11am.”