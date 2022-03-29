Coming Up: Larchmont Arts on the Avenues – April 2- 30

from Arts on the Avenues:

The Larchmont Chamber of Commerce is hosting Arts on the Avenues, a month-long exhibition in April featuring the works of Westchester Artists displayed at local businesses, with a kick off celebration on Saturday, April 2 from 2-5 pm in Addison Park. This collaboration will create a strolling gallery in the Larchmont business district with several special events for all to enjoy.

The month long celebration of the arts will conclude with a reception on April 30th from 3-5 pm featuring a live painting exhibition by a noted artist.

Arts on the Avenues quick facts:

20 business and artist pairings – each business will host an artist and their works

Art Auction on line – all month long

Children’s Art Scavenger Hunt with prizes – over spring break April 11- 18

Guided Walking Tours

Artist & Curator Talks

Exhibiting Artwork:

Artists will be submitting works in the following media:

Painting

Drawing

Photography

Mixed Media

Sculpture

Saturday, April 30

3-5 pm | Closing Reception and live painting exhibition

Video presentation of the 2021 Arts on the Avenue information 2021: bit.ly/AontheA2021