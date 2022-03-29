Thursday, March 31, 2022
43.9 F
Larchmont
HomeArtsComing Up: Larchmont Arts on the Avenues - April 2- 30
ArtsComing UpFeaturedLarchmontTrending

Coming Up: Larchmont Arts on the Avenues – April 2- 30

By Loop Contributor
35
0

from Arts on the Avenues:

The Larchmont Chamber of Commerce is hosting Arts on the Avenues, a month-long exhibition in April featuring the works of Westchester Artists displayed at local businesses, with a kick off celebration on Saturday, April 2 from 2-5 pm in Addison Park.  This collaboration will create a strolling gallery in the Larchmont business district with several special events for all to enjoy.

The month long celebration of the arts will conclude with a reception on April 30th from 3-5 pm featuring a live painting exhibition by a noted artist.

Arts on the Avenues quick facts:

  • 20 business and artist pairings – each business will host an artist and their works
  • Art Auction on line – all month long
  • Children’s Art Scavenger Hunt with prizes – over spring break April 11- 18
  • Guided Walking Tours
  • Artist & Curator Talks

Exhibiting Artwork:

Artists will be submitting works in the following media:

  • Painting
  • Drawing
  • Photography
  • Mixed Media
  • Sculpture

Saturday, April 30

  • 3-5 pm | Closing Reception and live painting exhibition

Video presentation of the 2021 Arts on the Avenue information 2021: bit.ly/AontheA2021

Loop Contributorhttps://larchmontloop.com
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Previous articleLarchmont Police Blotter

RELATED ARTICLES

C O M M U N I T Y • C A L E N D A R

View Calendar

ABOUT US

The Larchmont Loop began publishing in October, 2007 when a multi- Emmy Award winning Journalist recognized the need for local news right here at home. theLoop was one of the first hyperlocal news sites in the U.S., and now receives more than 100,000 visits a month. We bring you all the news and conversation in Larchmont, Mamaroneck and the surrounding area.

FOLLOW US

© Larchmontloop | loop maintained by infiyo

MORE STORIES

Coming Up: Larchmont Arts on the Avenues – April 2- 30

Loop Contributor - 0