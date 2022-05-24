Tuesday, May 24, 2022
58 F
Larchmont
HomeLocalsComing Up - Kemper Memorial Ceremony, Mamaroneck, May 25
FeaturedKidsLocalsMamaroneck

Coming Up – Kemper Memorial Ceremony, Mamaroneck, May 25

Loop Contributor
By Loop Contributor
197
0
Kemper memorial Ceremony 2012

This year marks the 75th Anniversary of the Dedication Ceremony for Kemper Memorial Park. Rededication Ceremony on May 25 at 3:15 p.m.

Following the death of his son, Lt. Richard Kemper, during the Normandy Campaign in France, Adolph Kemper purchased the land and financed the construction to create Kemper Memorial Park and the Monument honoring his son and the other residents of the Mamaroneck and Larchmont communities who perished in World War II.  The Park was then bequeathed to the Mamaroneck School District to remain, in perpetuity, as a memorial to the sacrifices made by those individuals to preserve our freedom.

Our community has seen many changes during the seventy-five years that have passed since the May 25,1947 dedication ceremony, but what remains steadfast is our promise to honor the memory of the members of that past generation who sacrificed so much for us.  To reinforce that commitment, we invite you to attend The Kemper Memorial Park Rededication Ceremony on May 25 at 3:15 p.m.  At that time, you will hear the donor’s original wish for the Park’s future and The Mamaroneck School District’s vow to honor it.  Additionally,  you will see the results of the collaboration between the School District and the Kemper Memorial Park Preservation Fund to beautify and enhance the Park for school and community use.

The Rededication Ceremony will be held in Kemper Memorial Park, weather permitting, and moved indoors to the Mamaroneck High School Auditorium if necessary.  

sponsored by
Loop Contributor
Loop Contributorhttps://larchmontloop.com
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Previous articleTo the Editor: Mamaroneck Hears Future Federal Flood Facts
Next articleWho’s Here: Lincoln Glenn Gallery, Larchmont

RELATED ARTICLES

C O M M U N I T Y • C A L E N D A R

View Calendar

ABOUT US

The Larchmont Loop began publishing in October, 2007 when a multi- Emmy Award winning Journalist recognized the need for local news right here at home. theLoop was one of the first hyperlocal news sites in the U.S., and now receives more than 100,000 visits a month. We bring you all the news and conversation in Larchmont, Mamaroneck and the surrounding area.

FOLLOW US

© Larchmontloop | loop maintained by infiyo

MORE STORIES

Today’s Photo: Deer

Loop Contributor - 0