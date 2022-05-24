Coming Up – Kemper Memorial Ceremony, Mamaroneck, May 25

This year marks the 75th Anniversary of the Dedication Ceremony for Kemper Memorial Park. Rededication Ceremony on May 25 at 3:15 p.m.

Following the death of his son, Lt. Richard Kemper, during the Normandy Campaign in France, Adolph Kemper purchased the land and financed the construction to create Kemper Memorial Park and the Monument honoring his son and the other residents of the Mamaroneck and Larchmont communities who perished in World War II. The Park was then bequeathed to the Mamaroneck School District to remain, in perpetuity, as a memorial to the sacrifices made by those individuals to preserve our freedom.

Our community has seen many changes during the seventy-five years that have passed since the May 25,1947 dedication ceremony, but what remains steadfast is our promise to honor the memory of the members of that past generation who sacrificed so much for us. To reinforce that commitment, we invite you to attend The Kemper Memorial Park Rededication Ceremony on May 25 at 3:15 p.m. At that time, you will hear the donor’s original wish for the Park’s future and The Mamaroneck School District’s vow to honor it. Additionally, you will see the results of the collaboration between the School District and the Kemper Memorial Park Preservation Fund to beautify and enhance the Park for school and community use.

The Rededication Ceremony will be held in Kemper Memorial Park, weather permitting, and moved indoors to the Mamaroneck High School Auditorium if necessary.