Monday, November 4, 2024
Coming Up: Household Recycling Day, Rye – Nov. 2

Safely Dispose of Medications, Electronics, and More

The Westchester County Department of Environmental Facilities (DEF) will host a Household Recycling Day (HRD) on County residents can bring old medications, chemicals, electronics, and more. Service operates first-come, first-served, and events may close early due to weather. A Mobile Shredder is available but may reach capacity before closing. To confirm event status, call the Recycling HelpLine at (914) 813-5425 on the day. If unable to attend, residents may use the year-round Household Material Recovery Facility (H-MRF) in Valhalla, accepting similar items by appointment. Visit the H-MRF website or call (914) 813-5425. For event details, visit www.westchestergov.com/recycling.

theLoop
theLoophttps://www.larchmontloop.com
theLoop has been the Sound Shore area's online source of news, information and conversation since 2007.
theLoop receives more than 100,000 visits a month and brings readers news and happenings in and around Larchmont and Mamaroneck.

