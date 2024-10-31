Coming Up: Household Recycling Day, Rye – Nov. 2



Safely Dispose of Medications, Electronics, and More

The Westchester County Department of Environmental Facilities (DEF) will host a Household Recycling Day (HRD) on County residents can bring old medications, chemicals, electronics, and more. Service operates first-come, first-served, and events may close early due to weather. A Mobile Shredder is available but may reach capacity before closing. To confirm event status, call the Recycling HelpLine at (914) 813-5425 on the day. If unable to attend, residents may use the year-round Household Material Recovery Facility (H-MRF) in Valhalla, accepting similar items by appointment. Visit the H-MRF website or call (914) 813-5425. For event details, visit www.westchestergov.com/recycling.