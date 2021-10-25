Coming Up: Fuller Center Walk for Homes – Nov 7

“The number of local families who need our help is serious and many aren’t getting any help so our work is vital and life saving,” says Jim Killoran, Executive Director, The Fuller Center for Housing of Greater New York City.

The organization has donated over $600,000 in insulation, sheetrock, contractor bags, bleach and more since Tropical Storm Ida ripped through the area in September. A command center is still set up at 220 Jefferson Avenue Ext in Mamaroneck..

Coming up is the 20th anniversary Walk for Homes, sponsored by St Augustine’s Church in Larchmont. Donate, walk or both!