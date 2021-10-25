Saturday, October 30, 2021
56.4 F
Larchmont
HomeComing UpComing Up: Fuller Center Walk for Homes - Nov 7
Coming UpFeaturedHome and GardenLarchmontLocalsMamaroneckTrendingWellnessWestchester County

Coming Up: Fuller Center Walk for Homes – Nov 7

By theLoop
507
0

“The number of local families who need our help is serious and many aren’t getting any help so our work is vital and life saving,” says Jim Killoran, Executive Director, The Fuller Center for Housing of Greater New York City.

The organization has donated over $600,000 in insulation, sheetrock, contractor bags, bleach and more since Tropical Storm Ida ripped through the area in September.  A command center is still set up at  220 Jefferson Avenue Ext in Mamaroneck..

Coming up is the 20th anniversary Walk for Homes, sponsored by St Augustine’s Church in Larchmont. Donate, walk or both!

 

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Previous articleToday’s Photo: Sunrise, Davenport Park
Next articlePrepare for Predicted Storm to Hit Mamaroneck Area Monday

RELATED ARTICLES

C O M M U N I T Y • C A L E N D A R

View Calendar

ABOUT US

The Larchmont Loop began publishing in October, 2007 when a multi- Emmy Award winning Journalist recognized the need for local news right here at home. theLoop was one of the first hyperlocal news sites in the U.S., and now receives more than 100,000 visits a month. We bring you all the news and conversation in Larchmont, Mamaroneck and the surrounding area.

FOLLOW US

© Larchmontloop | loop maintained by infiyo

MORE STORIES

Today’s Photo: View from Manor Park

Loop Contributor - 0