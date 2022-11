Food Matters! Fighting Hunger, Food Waste & Climate Change- Sunday, November 13th, 4- 5:30 pm.

Join HOW Green! (Houses of Worship Green) at St. John’s Church, 4 Fountain Square in Larchmont, to hear three local residents, Lisa Chase/Victory Farms at The Grange restaurant, Sarah Coady/Larchmont-Mamaroneck Hunger Task Force, and Caroline Vance/ ReFED, speak about fighting hunger, food waste and climate change in our community.

Moderators will be Rev. Lisa Mason and Mamaroneck High School students.