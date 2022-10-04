Coming Up: Environmental Bond Act Vote – Nov. 8, Webinar – Oct 11

On November 8, voters in New York State have a chance to approve an historic piece of legislation called The Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act.

The Act will provide $4.2 billion in funding for critical environmental protection and restoration projects in Westchester and throughout the state.

Projects supported by the Bond Act will include:

Adapting our aging infrastructure to resist effects of climate change

Protecting and restoring habitat for birds and other wildlife

Expanding access to parks and open spaces

Safeguarding clean drinking water

Reducing carbon pollution that causes climate change

According to the non-profit New York State League of Women voters, there’s a new Bond Act Coalition that will host a webinar about the bond act on October 11 at 6:30 PM, open to the public. The webinar will provide details of the bond act, the effect it will have on labor rights and job creation in the state, and the impact it will have on disadvantaged communities.

The bond act is the first legislation in more than two decades to approve environmentally-focused borrowing in the state. Back in 1996, voters approved $1.75 billion in borrowing for the “protection of New York’s air, water and abundant natural resources.”

The coalition has produced two video spots focusing on the bond act’s ability to help update New York’s outdated water infrastructure, which is of critical importance to coastal Westchester communities. For example, it will include restoration and flood risk reduction, funding coastal rehabilitation, and shoreline restoration projects.