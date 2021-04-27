Coming Up: Drive to Help Families in Mamaroneck Fire – May 1

The Philanthropy Committee of The Woman’s Club of Larchmont will hold a drive to assist families displaced from their homes by the April 21 fire in Mamaroneck, and the Community Resource Center (CRC) is currently assisting the families with finding housing.

The four families, which consist of four husbands and wives and girls ages 3, 8,11 and boys ages 5 and 16, can use the following items: new bedding (twin, double sheets, blankets, pillows); Kohl’s gift cards for clothing; slightly used clothing (outer garments only); new toys/games for the children; and food gift certificates to the Nautilus Diner in Mamaroneck.

Committee members will be outside the Larchmont Avenue Church, on Saturday, May 1, from 11:00am – 1:00pm to collect items. We appreciate and thank you in advance for supporting our community drive.