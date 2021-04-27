Thursday, April 29, 2021
66.1 F
Larchmont
HomeComing UpComing Up: Drive to Help Families in Mamaroneck Fire - May 1
Coming UpFeaturedHome and GardenKidsTownsLarchmontMamaroneckNewsTrending

Coming Up: Drive to Help Families in Mamaroneck Fire – May 1

By Loop Contributor
288
0

April 21 fire in Mamaroneck

The Philanthropy Committee of The Woman’s Club of Larchmont will hold a drive to assist families displaced from their homes by the April 21 fire in Mamaroneck, and the Community Resource Center (CRC) is currently assisting the families with finding housing.

The four families, which consist of four husbands and wives and girls ages 3, 8,11 and boys ages 5 and 16, can use the following items: new bedding (twin, double sheets, blankets, pillows); Kohl’s gift cards for clothing; slightly used clothing (outer garments only); new toys/games for the children; and food gift certificates to the Nautilus Diner in Mamaroneck.

Committee members will be outside the Larchmont Avenue Church, on Saturday, May 1, from 11:00am – 1:00pm to collect items. We appreciate and thank you in advance for supporting our community drive.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Previous articleToday’s Snapshot: More Hungry Trees
Next articleComing Up: Clean and Green Day in Mamaroneck May 1

RELATED ARTICLES

spot_img

ABOUT US

The Larchmont Loop began publishing in October, 2007 when a multi- Emmy Award winning Journalist recognized the need for local news right here at home. theLoop was one of the first hyperlocal news sites in the U.S., and now receives more than 100,000 visits a month. We bring you all the news and conversation in Larchmont, Mamaroneck and the surrounding area.

FOLLOW US

© Larchmontloop | loop maintained by infiyo