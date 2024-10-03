Coming Up: Do You Have Unclaimed Funds? – Oct. 10 in Mamaroneck

Are you eligible for a refund from the government?

According to County Legislator Catherine Parker, over 65,000 Westchester County residents have unclaimed funds waiting to be collected. In collaboration with the New York State Comptroller’s Office, the County Executive and Board of Legislators are hosting a series of workshops to assist residents in reclaiming their money.

The next workshop will be held on Thursday, October 10th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mamaroneck Town Hall.

For more information and to check if you have unclaimed funds, click here.