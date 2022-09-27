Coming Up: Climate Series at Sheldrake

Sheldrake Environmental Center in Larchmont will be offering adults a new weekly Zoom session called “Coffee, Conversation, and the Climate,” on Tuesday evenings, starting October 11, from 7:30 PM to 9 PM.

Hosted by Katy Romita, a certified Meditation and Mindfulness Instructor, the 7-week program is designed like a successful book club that offers engaging, shared “talk” on enriching topics.

Climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe, who is the Chief Scientist for The Nature Conservancy, says that the most important thing we can do to help stop climate change is: “Talk about it!” And the more we talk about climate change, the more intentional we can become in our actions. Our talking and acting can influence others.

In her recent book, Saving Us; A Climate Scientist’s Case for Hope and Healing in a Divided World, Heyhoe argues that we need more than facts to change hearts and minds–we need shared values and ways to connect to each other.

Each session’s conversation will be based on participants’ reading carefully curated, brief articles (as opposed to full length books). Because the program is offered virtually, the conversation will include people from across the U.S. who can provide a range of experiences and perspectives. The 7-week program costs $75.

To learn more and register, visit the Sheldrake website here.