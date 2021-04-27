Coming Up: Clean and Green Day in Mamaroneck May 1

To celebrate International Compost Awareness Week (ICAW), The Village of Mamaroneck Committee for the Environment is sponsoring a Clean and Green Day on May 1st (rain date May 2nd) from 9:30 am – 12 pm. Volunteers can sign-up to pick up litter at various locations around the Village. Click here to sign up.

The event will begin at 9:30am at the Marine Education Center in Harbor Island Park with some opening remarks and free giveaways.

Compost Soil Give Back at Harbor Island Park

The Village of Mamaroneck’s Department of Public Works (DPW) will provide FREE garden compost soil to Village residents on a first come, first serve basis until supplies last. On Clean & Green Day, look for the DPW truck parked near the Marine Education Center. Village of Mamaroneck residents can bring one 32-gallon receptacle between 9:00am and 12:00pm. Limit of one 32-gallon receptacle per household. Proof of Village of Mamaroneck Residency may be required.

If compost soil is still available after Clean & Green Day, residents can bring their own 32-gallon receptacle to the Village’s Recycling Center at 313 Fayette Avenue to receive more compost soil during the week of May 3rd.

Get Your Food Waste Recycling Kit!

Get your Food Waste Recycling Kit at Clean & Green Day! Members of the Committee for the Environment and other volunteers will be selling Food Waste Recycling Kits for $20 (one 2-gallon countertop pail and a larger 6-gallon carry tote and 25 compostable bag liners for the pail). Also, residents can purchase rolls of liners ($2.00 for one roll of 25 compostable bags). Food waste recycling reduces waste, creates compost, and takes some foods that cannot be added to a backyard compost pile. For more information about the Village’s Composting Program, click here.

Throughout the week local groups across New York State will be hosting events including poster competitions, tours of compost facilities, school gardening programs, compost workshops, lectures by a well-known gardening expert, compost give-away days, state and city proclamations, visiting with legislators, and lots of lots of sharing information on social media.