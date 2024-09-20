Sign Up for Curbside Pickup of Food Waste in Larchmont, Mamaroneck.

Curbside Food Scrap Pickup is now being offered for Larchmont and Mamaroneck Residents.

The Sanitation District is collecting signups for weekly Food Scrap Pickup Program for single, multi-family homes, and apartments in Larchmont and Mamaroneck. It will begin once there are 125 signatures. The cost is $32/month.

If you’re interested, please fill out the interest form.