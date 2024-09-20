Monday, September 23, 2024
64.3 F
Larchmont
HomeFood & DiningSign Up for Curbside Pickup of Food Waste in Larchmont, Mamaroneck.
FeaturedFood & DiningLarchmontMamaroneckPlanet LoopWellness

Sign Up for Curbside Pickup of Food Waste in Larchmont, Mamaroneck.

theLoop
theLoop
Comments 1
Post Views: 110

Curbside Food Scrap Pickup is now being offered for Larchmont and Mamaroneck Residents.

The Sanitation District is collecting signups for weekly Food Scrap Pickup Program for single, multi-family homes, and apartments in Larchmont and Mamaroneck.  It will begin once there are 125 signatures. The cost is $32/month.

If you’re interested, please fill out the interest form.

 

theLoop
theLoophttps://www.larchmontloop.com
theLoop has been the Sound Shore area's online source of news, information and conversation since 2007.

1 COMMENT

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Robert Ingenito
Robert Ingenito
September 20, 2024 1:17 PM

The Village of Mamaroneck’s Food Scraps Pick-Up Program is provided by the Village’s Department of Public Works and costs subscribers $52 PER YEAR.

Last edited 3 days ago by Robert Ingenito
0
Reply
Previous article
Today’s Photo – Playland Sky
Next article
Larchmont Police Blotter

RELATED ARTICLES

• C O M M U N I T Y • C A L E N D A R •

View Calendar

EDITOR PICKS

Popular Posts

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

theLoop was born in September 2007 and soon after emerged as a national leader in hyperlocal news. theLoop receives more than 100,000 visits a month and brings readers news and happenings in and around Larchmont and Mamaroneck.

Contact us: editor@larchmontloop.com

FOLLOW US

© theloop | Website created and managed by Hashif

1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x