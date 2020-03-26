Clintons Send Special Support to White Plains Hospital Workers

White Plains Hospital physicians, nurses, nurse technicians and staff received a special message of support from Bill and Hillary Clinton Wednesday night.

The Clintons, residents of nearby Chappaqua, sent a generous delivery of pizza from a local Westchester business to feed the frontline workers caring for members of our community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with the pizza came a message — “Thank you for protecting our communities. From Bill and Hillary Clinton.”

White Plains Hospital runs the busiest emergency department in Westchester County, a region that’s been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

