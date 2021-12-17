Friday, December 17, 2021
56 F
Larchmont
HomeNewsClean Air Win for Mamaroneck Schools
FeaturedLarchmontLocalsMamaroneckTrendingWellness

Clean Air Win for Mamaroneck Schools

By Joyce Newman
7
0
Murray Avenue School

Parents of children in the Mamaroneck Unified Free School District have won a victory for safe, clean air for staff and students, following a series of reports by theLoop and a diligent group of parents.

Dr. Robert Shaps, Mamaroneck Schools Superintendent, recently notified the parent advocacy group, Safe Air Mamaroneck, that the controversial iWave ionizing technology, previously installed in all 6 schools, will be disabled by the end of the year, or early in January.

As theloop has been reporting, a large number of parents met with school board for the second time on November 16 to urge the board to adopt recommended HEPA filters, which are proven, safe methods for cleaning indoor air. Their advocacy paid off.

The HEPA filters will be installed in all elementary classrooms by mid-January (pending delivery). At their Dec. 7 meeting, the school board accepted an anonymous donation from a community member for 235 HEPA units for the four elementary schools. However, the meeting agenda did not include discussion around plans for HEPA filters at Hommocks Middle School and Mamaroneck High School, says Debbie Manetta, Director of Communications for the Mamaroneck Public Schools.

According to the parent advocacy group, two members have volunteered to join the Building Committee to advocate for longer-term, smart improvements for indoor air quality in the schools. The District also has decided to allocate funds for some outdoor classrooms.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Previous articleBestselling Author Slams Larchmont Women’s Club As Anti-Asian
Next articleToday’s Photo: Open Milkweed Pods in Early Winter

RELATED ARTICLES

C O M M U N I T Y • C A L E N D A R

View Calendar

ABOUT US

The Larchmont Loop began publishing in October, 2007 when a multi- Emmy Award winning Journalist recognized the need for local news right here at home. theLoop was one of the first hyperlocal news sites in the U.S., and now receives more than 100,000 visits a month. We bring you all the news and conversation in Larchmont, Mamaroneck and the surrounding area.

FOLLOW US

© Larchmontloop | loop maintained by infiyo

MORE STORIES

Today’s Photo: Open Milkweed Pods in Early Winter

Loop Contributor - 0