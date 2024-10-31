Monday, November 4, 2024
Coming Up: Liquidation of Briggs House Antiques at Clarke Auction – Nov. 7

Our friends at Clarke Auction are liquidating a venerable local antique establishment, Briggs House.

It works like this:  The live auction will be held at both locations – Clarke in Larchmont and Briggs in Port Chester.  Briggs will be a satellite site for the auction, and this way, if floor winners want to pick up immediately after the auction they can.  The actual auctioneering will take place at Clarke Auction in Larchmont.

Everything will be estimated at $100 to $1000 and will be sold with absolutely no reserve.

“This is a great chance to purchase some great items at little cost,” says Ronan Clarke, the owner of Clarke Auction.

The sale is on Nov 7 starting at 10 am. It is live online (as well as in advance)  and in person.

This is a no reserve, low opening bid, everything must go auction!

One Auction – Two Locations:
Briggs House, 114 Pearl St, Port Chester, NY 10573 and
Clarke Auction 2372 Boston Post Rd, Larchmont NY 10538

Bid live in-person either location or online on Invaluable.com or Liveauctioneers.com.  You may also set up a phone or absentee bid with Clarke by visiting ClarkeNY.com or by calling 914-833-8336.

Catalog available at ClarkeNY.com

Preview Dates at Briggs House:
Nov. 2nd, 3rd, 5th and 6th, 12-4pm

Pick up dates are Tuesday – Friday, 10 – 4 and Saturday – Sunday 9, 10, 16 & 17, 11-4pm

All items are held at Briggs House located at 114 Pearl St, Port Chester, NY 10573 and must be removed by November 17th.

