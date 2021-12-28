CityMD in Mamaroneck Closes Temporarily; Testing Available at County Center

CityMD in Mamaroneck (651 E. Boston Post Rd.) will be closing temporarily. The company is issuing this letter:

To preserve our ability to staff our sites, we are temporarily closing certain locations effective Wednesday, December 29. It is our hope that closing sites now will best allow us to avoid future closures as this surge continues. In your neighborhood, this includes CityMD Mamaroneck. CityMD Mamaroneck patients should go to CityMD White Plains during this time.

Westchester County is offering free PCR COVID-19 testing at the Westchester County Center starting Wednesday, December 29. Testing is by appointment only – walk ins will not be accepted. Appointments will only be available 3 days in advance. Testing is for anyone experiencing symptoms or anyone who has been exposed to someone a positive COVID-19 case. The testing is not for travel. Testing is available for all ages, including children and infants.]

Tests can be scheduled HERE.