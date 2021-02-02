Wednesday, February 3, 2021
28.1 F
Larchmont
Home Towns Larchmont Changes to Larchmont Downtown: New Building, Paid Parking
FeaturedTownsLarchmontNewsReal EstateTrending

Changes to Larchmont Downtown: New Building, Paid Parking

By theLoop
1,394
2

Centro Larchmont rendering

From the Village of Larchmont:

Two multi-family/retail buildings will soon be built in the Palmer area of downtown.
One is the replacement for the building at 1912 Palmer that burned down in November of 2016. After several delays, work has ramped up – the foundation is done and the ground floor steel is in place and cement has been poured.
The second is Centro, a 14-unit mixed use building, at 108-114 Chatsworth Avenue. The owner recently demolished the existing buildings and is expected to start foundation work very soon.
Larchmont is also in the process of implementing paid parking in the Palmer and Post downtown districts. The project is guided by a 2018 comprehensive parking study done by BFJ Planning.
“Paid parking is the most effective tool we can use for creating turnover and business-supportive use of parking while insuring that resident permit holders have adequate space to park,” says Larchmont Mayor Lorraine Walsh.
At the December 21, 2020 meeting, the Board approved a borrowing resolution in the amount of $625,000 for the purchase of multi-space pay stations, a license plate reader, new signage and other related items. The pay stations, most of which are solar-powered, should be installed on sidewalks and in parking lots beginning in early March.

2 COMMENTS

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

2 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Richard Williams
Richard Williams
15 hours ago

And how about parking for the store owners?

1
Reply
BDS
BDS
21 hours ago

I am not looking forward to paying for parking with an App.There are so few spaces as it is.

2
Reply
Previous articleWestchester’s Groundhog Hen Says Early Spring
Next articleToday’s Snapshot – Sunrise

RELATED ARTICLES

From the Editor

To the Editor:  If You Must Travel, Just Drive?

theLoop - 0
The underlying message is:  If you must travel, just drive.  In hazardous conditions.   You're on your own.
Read more
Larchmont

Today’s Snapshot – Sunrise

Loop Contributor - 0
Sunrise, Larchmont - Submitted to theLoop by Lucy Moreno
Read more
Westchester County

Westchester’s Groundhog Hen Says Early Spring

theLoop - 1
"We don’t have a groundhog on the farm, so we use the next best thing – Henrietta, our weather predicting chicken.”
Read more

Upcoming Events

View more

ABOUT US

The Larchmont Loop began publishing in October, 2007 when a multi- Emmy Award winning Journalist recognized the need for local news right here at home. theLoop was one of the first hyperlocal news sites in the U.S., and now receives more than 100,000 visits a month. We bring you all the news and conversation in Larchmont, Mamaroneck and the surrounding area.

FOLLOW US

© Larchmontloop | loop maintained by infiyo