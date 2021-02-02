Changes to Larchmont Downtown: New Building, Paid Parking

From the Village of Larchmont:

Two multi-family/retail buildings will soon be built in the Palmer area of downtown.

One is the replacement for the building at 1912 Palmer that burned down in November of 2016. After several delays, work has ramped up – the foundation is done and the ground floor steel is in place and cement has been poured.

The second is Centro, a 14-unit mixed use building, at 108-114 Chatsworth Avenue. The owner recently demolished the existing buildings and is expected to start foundation work very soon.

Larchmont is also in the process of implementing paid parking in the Palmer and Post downtown districts. The project is guided by a 2018 comprehensive parking study done by BFJ Planning.

“Paid parking is the most effective tool we can use for creating turnover and business-supportive use of parking while insuring that resident permit holders have adequate space to park,” says Larchmont Mayor Lorraine Walsh.

At the December 21, 2020 meeting, the Board approved a borrowing resolution in the amount of $625,000 for the purchase of multi-space pay stations, a license plate reader, new signage and other related items. The pay stations, most of which are solar-powered, should be installed on sidewalks and in parking lots beginning in early March.