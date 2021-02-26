Changes on Larchmont Board of Trustees

Friday, February 26, 2021
By Debra Quintana
Malcolm Frouman, Former Larchmont Village Trustee

Brigid Brennan, New Larchmont Village Trustee

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Village of Larchmont Board of Trustees thanked and bid farewell to much admired Trustee Malcolm Frouman as he officially stepped down from his post. Frouman decided to leave the Board as demands for his time dramatically increased in his role as President of the Larchmont Mamaroneck Hunger Task Force. Frouman is most credited for adding a much needed flair to Larchmont’s branding with creative new “Welcome Larchmont”  and “Dining Al Fresco” signage and displays.

“Since the onset of of the pandemic almost a year ago…the Hunger Task Force has doubled the frequency of our food distributions and the protocols required to protect both volunteers and clients are significant. At a time in my life when my wife, Anne, and I would like to have more time for ourselves, the added demands of the Hunger Task Force combined with the responsibilities as a Trustee became too much.  After 5 years as a Trustee, I decided this was the right moment to resign,” says Frouman.

Frouman, was appointed as a trustee in 2016 to carry out Lorraine Walsh’s term after she took over as Mayor of Larchmont. Frouman went on to win an election serve four more years.

Longtime resident Brigid Brennan has been appointed to fulfill Frouman’s term. Brennan has volunteered on many Larchmont community affairs projects. Before moving to Larchmont to raise her family, she worked as an Assistant District Attorney in the Bronx and continues her passion for the law helping to identify, draft and advocate for legal changes to benefit the lives of women, children and the elderly through organizations such as the New York State Public Affairs Committee.

 

