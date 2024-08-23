Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Changes at Deadly Mamaroneck Ave. Intersection Questioned

Changes underway at the intesection of Mamaroneck Ave. and New St. where a mother and child were killed in June

After the devastating deaths of a mother and her 6-year-old son who were hit by a mini-school bus in June while crossing Mamaroneck Avenue, members of the community lobbied for a new traffic light pattern along a stretch of the Avenue near Mamaroneck Ave. School.

Now, they say, that while changes in the intersection and in traffic patterns will be coming by Sept. 3, when school opens, the changes fall short of what what promised.

More on this story from LoHud .  

 

Lou Young/Village Trustee
Lou Young/Village Trustee
August 23, 2024 10:07 PM

Since that LoHud story, the county has agreed to an EPP, or Exclusive Pedestrian Phase at the fatal intersection, as well as extension of the village’s 25mph speed limit through that area of the county road. Advocates, though, are rightfully concerned about government intertia and want even more done.

