Changes at Deadly Mamaroneck Ave. Intersection Questioned

After the devastating deaths of a mother and her 6-year-old son who were hit by a mini-school bus in June while crossing Mamaroneck Avenue, members of the community lobbied for a new traffic light pattern along a stretch of the Avenue near Mamaroneck Ave. School.

Now, they say, that while changes in the intersection and in traffic patterns will be coming by Sept. 3, when school opens, the changes fall short of what what promised.

More on this story from LoHud .