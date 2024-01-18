Cancelled: Nature Art for Kids: Coming Up Soon

This event is cancelled-

Starting January 22, the newest program at Sheldrake Environmental Center in Larchmont helps kids view nature through the eyes of an artist. Using an assortment of media, along with careful observation of natural objects, kids grades 2-5 will create a mix of enduring and ephemeral art inspired by the natural world around them.

Some examples of nature art include: Making a mandala out of forest materials; underground world drawings after learning about burrowing animals; and tree bark rubbings to be used in a collage project featuring birds in winter.

Created and led by botanical artist and Sheldrake naturalist, Susan Girling, each one-hour weekly session will give kids new projects and–weather permitting–time exploring Sheldrake’s 60 acres. When kids go on the trails they can do drawings and keep a nature journal.

Girling specializes in botanical art using colored pencils and she sells her work in her online Etsy shop. She also creates custom illustrations on request. She has been an environmental educator at Sheldrake for the past 4 years.

Dates: Mondays – January 22-March 11 (7 sessions; class doesn’t meet on 2/19)

Time: 3:30-4:30 pm

For ages: Grades 2-5

Format: This drop-off program will be conducted both outdoors and indoors.

Fee: $155 for members, $175 for nonmembers

Cancellation Policy: In the event that Sheldrake should cancel a program, either a makeup will be scheduled or a refund will be issued.

Space is limited: please register to secure your spot.