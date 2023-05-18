Sunday, May 21, 2023
Calendar of Events: May 18 – June 1, 2023

May 18, 2023 – Art Auction 12:00 PM-5:00 PM at Mamaroneck Public Library
May 18, 2023 – Rye Comedy Club Presents: Vincent James, Sheba Mason, Jeff Paul & Friends 9:00 PM-10:30 PM
May 19, 2023 – Art Auction 12:00 PM-5:00 PM at Mamaroneck Public Library
May 19, 2023 – Yoga at the Harbor 1:00 PM-2:00 PM at Mamaroneck Public Library
May 19, 2023 – The Week Junior Book Discussion of “The One and Only Ruby” 3:45 PM-4:15 PM at Larchmont Public Library
May 20, 2023 – Art Auction 12:00 PM-5:00 PM at Mamaroneck Public Library
May 20, 2023 – Art Reception 1:00 PM-3:00 PM at Mamaroneck Public Library
May 20, 2023 – Music in the Parks 3:00 PM-6:00 PM
May 21, 2023 – FREE Spring Tree Walk 1:00 PM-3:00 PM at Columbus Park
May 23, 2023 – Ayurveda’s Approach to Arthritis & Autoimmunity 7:00 PM-8:00 PM at Mamaroneck Public Library
May 25, 2023 – New Movie Matinee: Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris 11:00 AM-1:00 PM at Mamaroneck Public Library
May 25, 2023 – Virtual Ranger Talk from Manzanar National Historic Site 7:00 PM-8:00 PM at Mamaroneck Public Library
May 25, 2023 – Memorial Day Parade 7:00 PM-8:00 PM
May 26, 2023 – Yoga at the Harbor 1:00 PM-2:00 PM at Mamaroneck Public Library
May 27, 2023 – Comedy From Scratch at The Idea Kitchen in Larchmont – Monthly Stand-Up Show 8:00 PM-9:30 PM at The Idea Kitchen 1940 Palmer Avenue
May 30, 2023 – Kids Music in the Park 11:30 AM-2:00 PM
June 1, 2023 – NEW DATE: Keep On Pushing: Stories Behind “Cool Runnings” 6:00 PM-7:00 PM at Mamaroneck Public Library
June 1, 2023 – SPAGA 8:00 PM-10:00 PM at Emelin Theatre For The Performing Arts
To add an event to our Calendar, click here.
