Calendar of Events – Larchmont Loop

Some events for your Fall! And don’t forget to use our self- submit community calendar.

October 18, 2024 – Jekyll & Hyde: The Musical 7:30 PM-10:00 PM at White Plains Performing Arts Center

October 19, 2024 – Frindle 11:00 AM-12:00 PM at Emelin Theatre

October 19, 2024 – Frindle 2:00 PM-3:00 PM at Emelin Theatre

October 19, 2024 – Jekyll & Hyde: The Musical 7:30 PM-10:00 PM at White Plains Performing Arts Center

October 20, 2024 – Manual Cinema: Frankenstein 7:00 PM-8:30 PM at The Performing Arts Center, Purchase College

October 20, 2024 – Jekyll & Hyde: The Musical 7:30 PM-10:00 PM at White Plains Performing Arts Center

October 22, 2024 – Fall After-School: Newspaper Club 5:30 PM-6:25 PM at HudCo

October 24, 2024 – Mindfulness Meditation 9:00 AM-10:00 AM at Mamaroneck Public Library on Zoom

October 25, 2024 – Jekyll & Hyde: The Musical 7:30 PM-10:00 PM at White Plains Performing Arts Center

October 25, 2024 – Save the Date: Grave Rave 7:30 PM-11:00 PM at HudCo

October 25, 2024 – Peridance Contemporary Dance Company 8:00 PM-9:30 PM at Emelin Theatre

October 26, 2024 – Yonkers Halloween Pet Parade & Fashion Contest Show 8:00 AM-5:00 PM at 71 Water Grant St Yonkers, NY 10701

October 26, 2024 – Yonkers Halloween Pet Parade & Fashion Contest Show 12:00 PM-2:00 PM at 71 Water Grant St Yonkers, NY 10701

October 26, 2024 – Peridance Contemporary Dance Company 2:00 PM-3:30 PM at Emelin Theatre

October 26, 2024 – Jekyll & Hyde: The Musical 7:30 PM-10:00 PM at White Plains Performing Arts Center

October 27, 2024 – Peter Rabbit & Friends 11:00 AM-12:00 PM at Emelin Theatre For The Performing Arts

October 27, 2024 – Peter Rabbit & Friends 2:00 PM-3:00 PM at Emelin Theatre For The Performing Arts

October 27, 2024 – Jekyll & Hyde: The Musical 7:30 PM-10:00 PM at White Plains Performing Arts Center

October 29, 2024 – Fall After-School: Newspaper Club 5:30 PM-6:25 PM at HudCo

October 31, 2024 – Mindfulness Meditation 9:00 AM-10:00 AM at Mamaroneck Public Library on Zoom

October 31, 2024 – Yonkers Downtown Halloween Pub Crawl 2024 5:00 PM-8:00 PM at Downtown Yonkers, 66 Main St, Yonkers, NY 10701, USA

November 1, 2024 – Jekyll & Hyde: The Musical 7:30 PM-10:00 PM at White Plains Performing Arts Center

November 1, 2024 – Loudon Wainwright III 8:00 PM-10:00 PM at Emelin Theatre