Calendar of Events: Feb 3 – 17, 2023

Calendar, and click “add event” in the drop down menu. Looking for some winter activities? We’ve got you covered! To list your event in our calendar, go to ourand click “add event” in the drop down menu.

February 3, 2023 – Clay Art Center The Sustaining Presence Black History Month Exhibition 8:00 AM-5:00 PM

February 4, 2023 – Clay Art Center The Sustaining Presence Black History Month Exhibition 8:00 AM-5:00 PM

February 4, 2023 – Shojin Kai Karate 11:00 AM-12:00 PM at Mamaroneck Public Library

February 4, 2023 – Complexions Contemporary Ballet 8:00 PM-10:00 PM at The Performing Arts Center, Purchase College

February 5, 2023 – Clay Art Center The Sustaining Presence Black History Month Exhibition 8:00 AM-5:00 PM

February 5, 2023 – Music at the Mansion 2:00 PM-4:00 PM at Crawford Mansion

February 6, 2023 – Clay Art Center The Sustaining Presence Black History Month Exhibition 8:00 AM-5:00 PM

February 7, 2023 – Clay Art Center The Sustaining Presence Black History Month Exhibition 8:00 AM-5:00 PM

February 7, 2023 – Virtual Tour of Coney Island with Susan Birnbaum 11:00 AM-12:30 PM at on Zoom

February 7, 2023 – Car Maintenance 101 Workshop 6:30 PM-8:00 PM

February 7, 2023 – Setting Your Intentions for the New Year 7:00 PM-8:00 PM at Mamaroneck Public Library on Zoom

February 8, 2023 – Clay Art Center The Sustaining Presence Black History Month Exhibition 8:00 AM-5:00 PM

February 8, 2023 – Little Learners Toddler Program 11:00 AM-11:30 AM at Mamaroenck Public Library

February 8, 2023 – Meet Local Author Kent Washington 6:30 PM-7:30 PM at Mamaroneck Public Library

February 9, 2023 – Clay Art Center The Sustaining Presence Black History Month Exhibition 8:00 AM-5:00 PM

February 9, 2023 – Mindfulness Meditation for Less Stress with Jane Meryll 9:00 AM-10:00 AM at Mamaroneck Public Library

February 9, 2023 – ESL Conversation Group 11:00 AM-12:00 PM at Mamaroneck Public Library

February 9, 2023 – Sing Me a StoryTime 11:00 AM-11:30 AM at Mamaroneck Public Library

February 9, 2023 – Bombshell 2:00 PM-4:00 PM at Mamaroneck Public Library

February 9, 2023 – Valentine’s Day Desserts 7:00 PM-9:00 PM at Mamaroneck Public Library

February 10, 2023 – Clay Art Center The Sustaining Presence Black History Month Exhibition 8:00 AM-5:00 PM

February 10, 2023 – Town of Mamaroneck Senior Services Fair 11:00 AM-1:00 PM

February 10, 2023 – Healthy Living for Your Brain & Body 3:00 PM-4:00 PM at Mamaroneck Public Library

February 11, 2023 – Clay Art Center The Sustaining Presence Black History Month Exhibition 8:00 AM-5:00 PM

February 11, 2023 – Pi Club 11:00 AM-12:00 PM at Mamaroneck Public Library

February 11, 2023 – Vintage Crafts 3:00 PM-4:00 PM at Mamaroneck Public Library

February 11, 2023 – The Queen’s Cartoonists 7:00 PM-8:30 PM at The Performing Arts Center, Purchase College

February 12, 2023 – Clay Art Center The Sustaining Presence Black History Month Exhibition 8:00 AM-5:00 PM

February 12, 2023 – Village of Mamaroneck Tree Committee’s FREE Winter Tree Walk – Sunday, February 12th 1:00 PM-3:00 PM at Columbus Park

February 13, 2023 – Clay Art Center The Sustaining Presence Black History Month Exhibition 8:00 AM-5:00 PM

February 13, 2023 – Singing Valentines from the Westchester Chordsmen 9:00 AM-9:00 PM at Westchester County

February 13, 2023 – Coloring Through the Decades 4:00 PM-5:30 PM at Mamaroneck Public Library

February 14, 2023 – Clay Art Center The Sustaining Presence Black History Month Exhibition 8:00 AM-5:00 PM

February 15, 2023 – Clay Art Center The Sustaining Presence Black History Month Exhibition 8:00 AM-5:00 PM

February 15, 2023 – Little Learners Toddler Program 11:00 AM-11:30 AM at Mamaroenck Public Library

February 15, 2023 – How to Make Sense of Today’s Financial Markets 1:00 PM-2:00 PM at Mamaroenck Public Library

February 16, 2023 – Clay Art Center The Sustaining Presence Black History Month Exhibition 8:00 AM-5:00 PM

February 16, 2023 – Mindfulness Meditation for Less Stress with Jane Meryll 9:00 AM-10:00 AM at Mamaroneck Public Library

February 16, 2023 – ESL Conversation Group 11:00 AM-12:00 PM at Mamaroneck Public Library

February 16, 2023 – Sing Me a StoryTime 11:00 AM-11:30 AM at Mamaroneck Public Library

February 16, 2023 – Westchester Collaborative Theater (WCT) Presents a Spellbinding New Play as a Featured Offering for Black History Month 8:00 PM-10:00 PM at Westchester Collaborater Theater (WCT)

February 17, 2023 – Clay Art Center The Sustaining Presence Black History Month Exhibition 8:00 AM-5:00 PM

February 17, 2023 – Fall Stop…MOVE STRONG™ Fall Prevention and Strengthening Workshop 2:00 PM-3:00 PM at Larchmont Avenue Church

February 17, 2023 – Westchester Collaborative Theater (WCT) Presents a Spellbinding New Play as a Featured Offering for Black History Month 8:00 PM-10:00 PM at Westchester Collaborater Theater (WCT)