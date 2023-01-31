Burglaries Reported in Town of Mamaroneck

At least three burglaries have been reported in the Murdoch Woods area in the Town of Mamaroneck since New year’s Eve., and police say other areas along the Hutchinson River Parkway have also been targeted in the last month.

On January 18, 2023, a suspect or suspects broke into a home on Murdoch Road, but nothing was taken, say Town of Mamaroneck Police. Another incident on nearby Bobby Close was reported Jan. 25, and on Fenbrook Drive, police say what they believe was the first attempted burglary in this timeframe, took place Dec. 31.

Two similar incidents were reported in Scarsdale on Stonewall Lane, and Harrison along the Hutch, say Town Police. Those crimes are being investigated in those jurisdictions.

In Scarsdale, a Stonewall Lane resident said $100 and possibly other items were stolen from his house. On Dec. 17, another Stonewall Lane resident says he came home and saw glass broken on two doors at the rear of his house. An unspecified item valued at $18 was reported taken, but nothing else. Damage to the doors is estimated at about $500.