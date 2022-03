Empty slips at the marina for boats of varying sizes are now available for rent.

The Village of Mamaroneck Harbor Master oversees and administers all vessels located within the waterways of Harbor Island, assigns each applicant a slip space, and is responsible for maintaining records of dock and mooring assignments. I

If you are interested in reserving a slip, please contact Jeff LaRusso or Kristen Salov at the Harbor Master’s Office at (914) 777-7744.