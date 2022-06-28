Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Blotters: Robbery at Larchmont Train Station and a Sexual Assault In Mamaroneck.

Debra Quintana
Several serious police related calls during June include a robbery at the Larchmont Train station, a high-speed car chase through Larchmont streets and a sexual assault on a dog walker in Mamaroneck.

June 2022 has also sent a new record of the number of times oversized trucks have gotten stuck under the MTA train bridges in Mamaroneck at Fenimore/Hoyt and Mamaroneck/Halstead Avenues. The bridges were struck seven times this month, more than double the number for June 2021.

Mamaroneck and Halstead Aves., 2015

 

Blotter: Village of Larchmont Police

June 26. 2022 Village Law Violation, Swimming at Dog Beach  Report of people swimming at Dog Beach

June 26, 2022  A lengthy pursuit of a speeding vehicle blowing through stop signs through village streets evaded Larchmont police by making an escape onto I-95. In the pre-dawn hours, a police officer parked at Boston Post Road first observed a BMW with extremely dark tinted windows and a poorly displayed temporary license plate make an illegal turn into the Manor neighborhood. The driver of the BMW ignored the police flashing lights signaling to stop, and instead tried to avoid police as he whipped through Beach, Woodbine, Kane, Willow, Elm, Jochum avenues before making it onto Chatsworth Avenue reaching 80 miles per hour.  A second police unit unsuccessfully tried to prevent the BMW from zipping onto the Interstate 95 South ramp. Westchester County Police Department was unsuccessful in tracking the vehicle through the License Plate Recognition system.

June 23, 2022 Car damages the stone wall outside of the Village Hall on Boston Post Road. A surveillance camera at the rear of Village Hall shows a white SUV swerving from one side of Boston Post Road and slamming into the stone wall. Police have identified the vehicle owner are attempting to locate the driver.

June 22, 2022 Larchmont Avenue   Woman reports door to door salesperson became extremely angry when she woman refused to sign or pay money to the solicitor. A white minivan with unknown license plate picked up the salesperson and left.

June 21, 2022 Disturbance, Willow Avenue   Caller states a group of youths flipped over her and her grandmother’s recycling bins.

June 21, 2022 Disturbance, Circle Avenue near Prospect Avenue  Four teens in a silver Toyota SUV are reported screaming obscenities at people and driving away.

June 20, 2022 Larceny, Bicycle, Milk Mart on Chatsworth Avenue  Child’s bike stolen from the parking lot behind Milk Mart. Surveillance camera footage leads to identification of the teen who took the bike. Child’s parent refuses to press charges.

June 20, 2022 Robbery, Railroad Way, Larchmont Train Station  A commuter waiting at the Larchmont Train Station for an early evening train to Manhattan was confronted by a suspect threatening to burn the victim’s face with a large lighter and demanding his cell phone, vending machine candy, sodas and a train ticket.  The victim was waiting for the 5:15pm train when the suspect threatened him with a large lighter but saying it was a handgun. The suspect threatened to burn the victim’s face if he didn’t turn over his cell phone. The suspect then forced the man to purchase several bags of M&Ms, potato chips, sodas from the vending machine. He then forced the victim to purchase a roundtrip ticket to Manhattan after which he returned the cellphone to the victim.  The victim snapped a photo of the suspect and called police. Town of Mamaroneck Police soon picked up the suspect on Palmer Avenue.

Blotter: Village of Mamaroneck Police

June 25, 2022  Walk-in reports her ex-boyfriend put a hidden camera in her apartment and an air-tag in her vehicle.

June 24, 2022  Stolen Vehicle, West Boston Post Road Caller reported a black male stole his black 2022 Audi SQ7.

June 22, 2022  Stolen Vehicle, Fenimore Road  Car stolen from a party.

June 20, 2022 Larceny Mamaroneck Avenue. How fast can you run carrying a case of beer? Caller reports a man stealing a case of beer and fleeing toward the Mamaroneck Train Station. The suspect was not caught.

June 20, 2022  Burglary,  Mamaroneck Avenue  A 33 year old homeless man and 52 year old Mamaroneck man were arrested for stealing copper piping from an abandoned building.

June 18, 2022 Sexual Offense, West Boston Post Road  A 20 year old female Mamaroneck resident, was walking her dog at approximately 9:45 pm when a man approached her from behind and touched intimate parts of her body (on top of clothing) The suspect, an 18 year old Mamaroneck man, was arrested. The suspect was unknown to the victim.

June 9, 2022 Criminal Trespass, West Boston Post Road Four people, including two women and two men ranging in ages 28-18 were arrested after illegally entering and remaining in an apartment.

June 7, 2022 Burglary, Halstead Avenue, Gaby’s Deli  Police find the window smashed and door open. Stolen cash.

Debra Quintana has been reporting for The Loop for several years. After living in Larchmont for 20 years she and her husband moved to Mamaroneck 3 years ago. Debra was a television news reporter in Texas, Florida, Colorado before moving to New York where she worked at WPIX-TV and WCBS-TV. She currently serves as the manager of The Golden Shoestring in Larchmont.
