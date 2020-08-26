Saturday, August 29, 2020
Blotter: Bronx Teens Carrying Handguns Arrested In Mamaroneck

By Debra Quintana
Four handguns, three of which were loaded, were recovered from teen suspects after a high speed chase through Mamaroneck last week.

Village of Mamaroneck Police Officers responded to Grant Terrace after a report of a suspicious vehicle and a man urinating on the street around 7:30pm Wednesday, August 19. Upon arrival, officers began to question the four male suspects who refused to identify themselves and fled the scene. Officers followed the vehicle which ended up crashing onto a guardrail on Mamaroneck Avenue near Saxon Drive.

Police arrested a 17 year-old, two 18 year-olds and one 19 year-old, all from the Bronx. They are charged with multiple gun related offenses.

