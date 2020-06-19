Police Blotter: Mamaroneck Village Post Pandemic Police Calls

One sign of society returning back to normal is an increase in calls to police. The initial pandemic pause of activity has given way for more complaints of vehicle break-ins, assaults and trespassing. Reminder to everyone: lock your vehicles. Here are the most recent reports from the Village of Mamaroneck Police Department.

May 15, 2020 Dispute 400 block of East Boston Post Road – Caller reports having a dispute with someone over a dog being walked on the property. Mediated at the scene.

May 17, 2020 Larceny 400 block Mamaroneck Avenue – Report of theft of service. Town of Mamaroneck Police advised the suspects as three teenage males. Prosecution declined.

May 19, 2020 Larceny 400 block Mt Pleasant Avenue – Theft of tools, wrenches, lights and sander taken from garage. Value $300. Under investigation.

May 20, 2020 Fight – Police called to a fight in progress on Mamaroneck Avenue across from the Sunoco Gas Station involving a male known to the department. Upon arriving at the scene police report that the involved person refused to provide information. Prosecution declined.

May 23, 2020 Trespass 900 block of Ralph Avenue – 18 year old man arrested and charged with criminal trespass after he is spotted on video surveillance trespassing in someone’s yard.

May 24, 2020 Fight in Progress 200 block of Mamaroneck Avenue. Multiple calls to police department of males yelling at each other and possibly starting to fight at location. Parties were gone upon arrival.

May 24, 2020 Larceny 1000 block East Boston Post Road – Complainant reports unknown person took a pair of “AirPods” from a package delivered to her address. Investigation pending.

June 1, 2020 Stolen Vehicle Baldwin Place – 29 year old suspect, who is from New Haven, Connecticut is charged with Grand Larceny and for fleeing from police (Obstructing Governmental Administration).

June 1, 2020 Larceny Highview Street – Complainant reports unauthorized transactions from his bank account. Investigation pending.

June 1, 2020 Larceny – Report of money stolen from vehicle parked overnight at Hickory Grove Drive.

June 2, 2020 Assault Palmer Court – Report of a 19 year old woman who was assaulted in her apartment by an acquaintance who followed her home. A 24 year old woman from Harrison, NY is charged with 3rd degree Assault, 2nd degree Strangulation and 2nd degree Criminal Trespass. Police report the victim suffered minor injuries.

June 5, 2020 Burglary-Commercial – Attempted break-in of business. Investigation pending.

June 5, 2020 Larceny 300 block of Mamaroneck Avenue – Complainant reports his vehicle was broken into and theft of a ring. Under investigation.

June 12, 2020 Trespass Ralph Avenue – Report of large group playing soccer on the field. Police advised the players to leave.