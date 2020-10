Not this Sunday, but-Westchester’s recreation tradition, Bicycle Sundays will continue for two more Sundays to end the extended 2020 season on October 18 and 25, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Bronx River Parkway. There is no Bicycle Sunday on October 11.

During Bicycle Sundays, a portion of the Bronx River Parkway is closed to cars from for the exclusive use of bicyclists, joggers, walkers, scooters and strollers. The course runs from the Westchester County Center in White Plains, south to Scarsdale Road in Yonkers, a round-trip of 13.1 miles. There are many points of entry and exit along the way. Parking is available at the County Center lot in White Plains for a fee of $8.