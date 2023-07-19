An investigation by the New York Office of Attorney General finds that the Mamaroneck School District failed to adequately respond to harassment, bullying and discrimination against students. Under terms of an agreement between the school district and the Attorney General’s office, The Mamaroneck school district will make policy changes.

The agreement reads, in part,

The Mamaroneck UFSD has agreed to comply with robust reforms to improve its response to future instances of race- and gender-based bullying, harassment, and discrimination, including but not limited to:

Revising Mamaroneck UFSD’s harassment policies to ensure prompt and effective responses to misconduct;

Punishing retaliatory attacks from offenders following a report from a victim;

Providing written reports for each student complaint involving bullying, harassment, or discrimination; and

Providing school-based counseling services for at-risk students affected by such misconduct.

