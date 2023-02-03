Attention: Mamaroneck Warming Center Open

The Village of Mamaroneck has opened a Warming Center to the public during this arctic blast. For more information: https://www.village.mamaroneck.ny.us/home/news/warming-center-open-public-during-arctic-blast
What happens to those who need a warming center after 7PM when it’s colder?