Wednesday, March 9, 2022
Larchmont
Armed Robbery at Mamaroneck Gas Station

Village of Mamaroneck Police say a Speedway Gas Station at 731 Mamaroneck Avenue was robbed by an armed man in the early hours Sunday.

At approximately 4:25 a.m., the Village of Mamaroneck PD received a call from an alarm company reporting a hold up and located the victim, a 31-year-old male employee. The victim reported the suspect entered the store, approached him, and demanded money from the register. The suspect simultaneously motioned to his waistband to what the victim believed was a firearm. Village Officers along with officers from the Town of Mamaroneck and Larchmont Police Departments immediately began a search of the surrounding area.

The suspect was located about a block away, hiding in a shed at the rear of a residential property. The suspect was identified as Daniel Davis, a 39-year-old male Mt. Vernon resident.

Davis was charged with Robbery 2nd Degree (C Felony), Grand Larceny 4th Degree (E Felony), Menacing 2nd Degree (A Misdemeanor), and Petit Larceny (A Misdemeanor). Davis was arraigned in Village of Mamaroneck Court and was remanded to the Westchester County Jail.

