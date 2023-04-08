April is ‘Earth Month’ at Larchmont’s Sheldrake Center

Earth Month at Sheldrake features new programs for adults.

Mindfulness in Nature this Spring is a unique program for adults starting Wednesdays April 12 to May 10 from 10 am to 11:30 am. Each week, take a mindful nature walk at Sheldrake learning new tools for exploring the beauty and serenity of nature. Learn more and register here.

Also coming soon is a one-day program designed to help you see the natural world with fresh eyes. Called Drawing Meditation in Nature, it takes place Thursday April 13 from 1 pm to 2:30 pm. Learn more and register here.

A new, free All We Can Save Circle will be continuing in-person, so if you missed it before, consider joining the discussions on Tuesdays, April 18- June 20 from 10 am to 11:15 am. Learn more and register here.

And for the Next Generation of Environmental Stewards….

When preschool is out, Spring Break Nature Camp Week 2, April 10 to 13 from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm is a great adventure for ages 3-6. Children will go on daily trail walks, create nature crafts, play games and more. Learn more and register here. ( Note: Week 1 Camp starting April 3 -6 is full. Wait list only)

Also preschoolers can attend a free Nature Discovery program on Thursdays starting April 20-May 25 from 10 am to 10:45 am. Register here.

Nature Detectives, an after-school program for grades K-2, starts Wednesday, April 12 -May 24 or Mondays April 17 – May 22. Register here.

And for ages 3-5, there’s Forest Friends, with sessions starting April 13 – May 25 or April 18 – May 23. Register here.

Spend Earth Day Weekend with Sheldrake

Start with a free Earth Day Birding Walk with expert birder Doug Bloom, who willl help identify birds and and their migration habits. Saturday April 22 – 8:30 – 9:30 am. Learn more and register here.

Also on Saturday April 22 from 1 pm – 4 pm is the Larchmont Village Environmental Committee Earth Day Celebration where Sheldrake’s work, along with that of many other community groups will be showcased. Free festival activities for kids.

On Sunday April 23, join Sheldrake for a special Earth Day retreat called Mind the Planet. This three-hour retreat, starting at 10 am, will lead participants through meditation, forest bathing, and other guided movements to gain a deeper connection to nature. Tea and delicious bites will be provided. Ages 15- adult. Learn more and register here.

Sheldrake Environmental Center is located at: 685 Weaver Street, Larchmont 914.834.1443