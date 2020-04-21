Drive-Thru Antibody Testing Starts April 27 in Harrison

Scarsdale Medical Group’s office in Harrison will now test blood for antibodies against the COVID-19 virus. They have set up a drive-through testing site in the back parking lot at 600 Mamaroneck Avenue in Harrison.

Testing by the Scarsdale Medical Group will begin on Monday, April 27 and will be by appointment only, Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. To make an appointment, call (914) 723-8100 and ask for the COVID-19 antibody blood test.

All appointments must be scheduled directly through the call center. Patients should not contact their doctor directly. The scheduling staff will notify your provider and request an order for the test. (A physician must order the testing.)

Once this is complete, our scheduling team will reach out to you with an appointment date and time. Please allow up to 48-hours for these requests. Patients may also contact us directly after 48-hours for an appointment.

Who should consider coming for this antibody test?

1. Anyone that thinks they had COVID-19 infection but did not get a test when they were sick;

2. Anyone that was tested for COVID-19 but the test came back negative;

3. Anyone that has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 but never became ill and did not get tested;

4. Anyone that works in a high exposure area (healthcare workers, first responders, nursing home personnel, home visitors, supermarket workers, pharmacy workers, etc);

5. Anyone that may have been exposed through travel, work or mass transit use;

6. Anyone else that is concerned they may have been infected because they live in the greater NY area.

Who should NOT get this test?

1. Anyone that is currently sick with an illness that could be COVID-19. A nasal swab test is the appropriate test for you. If you have questions, consult with a physician.