Al Fresco Larchmont: Parking Hazard

By theLoop
Along with a shortage of parking, another unintended consequence of “Al Fresco Larchmont,” the designation of outdoor dining areas in the street marked off by concrete barricades, are the car dents and scrapes we are hearing about. Be careful out there!

 

Lenora de la Luna
Lenora de la Luna
1 hour ago

??? So if a person had been standing there it would have been the person’s fault? The cement barricade didn’t move….

Myself
Myself
13 hours ago

I knew it was going to happen. It isn’t only a parking hazard, it’s a driving hazard. Huge chunks of concrete do not belong in the roadway, and blocking sidewalks to pedestrians is also a hazard. Did anyone bother to consider the disabled and how they may not be able to get around these impediments or be unable to park near where they need to go??.

