After Isaias: Where to Complain

As more Con Ed customers come on line, five days after Tropical Storm Isaias, scattered outages remain, and there are many reports of wifi/cable blackouts. (see below)
The “global” projection of restoration for 95% of customers in the area is for Tuesday, August 11th.
Some reminders from the Village of Mamaroneck:
- Remember you can file a complaint online with the New York State Public Service Commission. The Public Service Commission ensures affordable, safe, secure, and reliable access to electric, gas, steam, telecommunications, and water services for New York State’s residential and business consumers, while protecting the natural environment.
- ConEd customers who lost power for more than 48 consecutive hours, can fill out a claims form to cover spoiled food, medication or perishable commercial merchandise.
- More information from ConEd, including the outage map and dry ice distribution locations, can be found here.
- Verizon has informed us that many of their network issues resulting from Tropical Storm Isaias are due to lack of commercial power. Verizon teams are in the field getting a more accurate assessment of the damage and making necessary repairs. Residents are advised to report service issues by calling 1-800-Verizon (800-922-0204).
- Optimum/Altice has put together this webpage for customers who are waiting for their services to be restored following the severe weather conditions associated with Tropical Storm Isaias.