Saturday, September 5, 2020
63.8 F
Larchmont
Home Towns Larchmont A New Way for Mamaroneck & Larchmont to Honor 9/11
FeaturedTownsLarchmontLifeLocalsMamaroneckNewsNYCTrendingWestchester County

A New Way for Mamaroneck & Larchmont to Honor 9/11

By Debra Quintana
166
0

This year Mamaroneck and Larchmont residents are encouraged to commemorate September 11 in a new way-by lighting up the sky with flashlights.

Town of Mamaroneck leaders announced the plan after a decision not to hold the Tri-Municipal Memorial Ceremony due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Each year the communities of the Village of Larchmont and Village of Mamaroneck gather in Memorial Park at the site of a September 11 tribute which lists the names of those local residents who were lost on that tragic day. Pandemic precautions and restrictions eliminate the possibility of such a gathering this year. Town Supervisor Nancy Seligson says “Mamaroneck resident Margherita DiSalvo proposed the lovely alternative to commemorate the day.”

“We would like to encourage all residents to remember September 11th as a community, but safely, from the front steps or porch of your home, your apartment window, your terrace or front yard by shining a flashlight (or two) up into the sky at 7:30pm on Friday, September 11,” Seligson says.

She asks that residents “spread the word to honor those who we lost that day and those we have lost from he effect of that day.”

 

 

 

sponsored by
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Previous articleReal Estate Listings: Larchmont, Mamaroneck, and More
Next articleToday’s Snapshot

RELATED ARTICLES

Photos of the Day

Today’s Snapshot

Loop Contributor - 0
Flowers on Forest Ave.- Submitted to theLoop by Alan Reiter
Read more
Home and Garden

Real Estate Listings: Larchmont, Mamaroneck, and More

Houlihan Lawrence - 0
Real Estate is booming in Westchester. Check out the latest Real Estate property listings from Houlihan Lawrence's Larchmont office.
Read more
Photos of the Day

Today’s Snapshot

theLoop - 0
Femaie Ruby Breasted Hummingbird- Submitted to theLoop by Maggie VanderWoude
Read more

ABOUT US

The Larchmont Loop began publishing in October, 2007 when a multi- Emmy Award winning Journalist recognized the need for local news right here at home. theLoop was one of the first hyperlocal news sites in the U.S., and now receives more than 100,000 visits a month. We bring you all the news and conversation in Larchmont, Mamaroneck and the surrounding area.

FOLLOW US

© Larchmontloop

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x