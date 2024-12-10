To the Editor: A Mamaroneck Tax Increase is “Staggering and Unconscionable.”

To the Town of Mamaroneck Supervisor and Members of the Town Council:

I watched the December 4 public hearing on the Town budget for 2025 and was troubled by the lack of respect shown to a resident who came to speak about the almost 10% increase for 2025.

With three people waiting to speak, I don’t understand why you had to set a ten minute time limit for residents to comment on unprecedented tax increases,

I have lived in Larchmont for over 58 years. I was President of the School Board and also a Village of Larchmont Trustee for many years. I have sat through many public hearings involving difficult matters. In all my years of service, I tried never to forget that I served at the pleasure of the residents of our community. When residents take the time to study your budget, I think you should listen to what they have to say.

I have known Michael Gottfried for over 25 years. He has volunteered his time on the Larchmont Finance and Environmental Committees. He has mentored OCRA students. He has studied the water infrastructure and provided helpful information and advice regarding the reservoir, our playing fields, Joint Sanitation Commission and many others aspects of our government. He always does his homework and comes prepared to contribute.

I have spoken with Michael about the 2025 budget and agree with him. We have not experienced double digit tax increases. I know the Board can override the 2% tax cap but but as a Village resident I find these numbers staggering and unconscionable.

Marlene Kolbert

Larchmont