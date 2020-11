The Humane Society of Westchester in New Rochelle is on track to re-open early next year in new, expanded space.

Visitors will be able to meet and adopt new pets in a designated wing, visit big new “cat rooms,” and so much more.

The shelter will be open as usual, seven days a week from 10am to 4pm; Thursdays from 2pm to 8pm. Please call for an appointment.

At this time only current HSW volunteers are welcome to still come in to help out at the shelter.