Larchmont Loop’s 2019 Top Story Roundup

Happy New Year! To celebrate, we bring you some of the most read  stories in theLoop in 2019.

The most read story of the year was the announcement that Amazon would be building a new Headquarters in Larchmont, an April Fool that got over 75,000 hits.

That was followed by the Incident at Hommocks Middle School reported on June 17. Not so funny.

The geese culling in Larchmont Gardens was a close third.

According to Instagram (below) the top 9 are 4 Photos of the Day, the Skinniest House for Sale,  a new playground for Turtle Park, Loop Local Cindy Olsen, Street Art and Matt Dillon, and a local guy goes to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

