Sunday, September 13, 2020
Larchmont
7:30 pm Friday Night: Mamaroneck & Larchmont to Honor 9/11
7:30 pm Friday Night: Mamaroneck & Larchmont to Honor 9/11

By Debra Quintana
This year Mamaroneck and Larchmont residents are encouraged to commemorate September 11 in a new way-by lighting up the sky with flashlights.

Town of Mamaroneck leaders announced the plan after a decision not to hold the Tri-Municipal Memorial Ceremony due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Each year the communities of the Village of Larchmont and Village of Mamaroneck gather in Memorial Park at the site of a September 11 tribute which lists the names of those local residents who were lost on that tragic day. Pandemic precautions and restrictions eliminate the possibility of such a gathering this year. Town Supervisor Nancy Seligson says “Mamaroneck resident Margherita DiSalvo proposed the lovely alternative to commemorate the day.”

“We would like to encourage all residents to remember September 11th as a community, but safely, from the front steps or porch of your home, your apartment window, your terrace or front yard by shining a flashlight (or two) up into the sky at 7:30pm on Friday, September 11,” Seligson says.

She asks that residents “spread the word to honor those who we lost that day and those we have lost from he effect of that day.”

 

 

 

Light up the Sky for 9/11
Light up the Sky for 9/11
