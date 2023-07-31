Wednesday, August 2, 2023
70.3 F
Larchmont
HomeNews60 Year Old Man Dies Participating In Swim Across America
BlotterFeaturedLarchmontNewsSportsWestchester County

60 Year Old Man Dies Participating In Swim Across America

The victim is retired Westchester Assistant District Attorney Patrick Moore.

Debra Quintana and Polly Kreisman
Debra Quintana and Polly Kreisman
Comments 1
Post Views: 1,306
File Photo of Swim Across America 2021 courtesy Doug Abelnour

Larchmont Police say a 60 year old participant in the Swim Across America fundraising event held Saturday at Larchmont Yacht Club died after going into distress and being rescued on the water.

Victim Patrick Moore, courtesy CBS News

Lifeguards on jet skis were there at the time. Moore was taken on a lifeguard’s backboard to the emergency tent on shore where CPR was administered. The man died later at Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital.

Larchmont Police Chief Chris McNerney says he knew Moore personally. “He was an outstanding prosecutor, McNerney said, “it’s a huge huge loss.”

“Our safety protocols were fully in place, lifeguards were on water, jets skis with backboards were on water so when the swimmer went into distress our jet skis were right next to him so there was no lag in time to respond,” said Rob Butcher, CEO of Swim Across America.

In a statement, the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office writes,

The Westchester County District Attorney’s Office mourns the sudden passing of former Assistant District Attorney Patrick Moore, a beloved colleague, mentor and friend. Pat recently retired from a remarkable 35-year career at the Westchester DA’s Office, where he was a devoted and distinguished public servant. For those of us who had the privilege to have worked with Pat, we will always remember his dedication to justice, sharp wit, and generosity of spirit. Even in retirement Pat was doing what he loved most—helping others. Our deepest sympathies are with Pat’s family during this most difficult time. 

The event raises money to fight cancer, and this year has held 20 events across the United States.

Butcher says the swimmer is not a resident of Larchmont.

 

 

 

Debra Quintana and Polly Kreisman
Debra Quintana and Polly Kreisman

1 COMMENT

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Barb
Barb
July 31, 2023 2:41 PM

Our first responders have been very busy this summer with house fires, fatal car accidents and beach rescues. They are trained and dedicated to our community. The people at SAA are organized with safety foremost. The lifeguards quickly responded. I am grateful to have these people in town. Thank you for your efforts. Mr. Moore’s family receives my sympathy.

1
Reply
Previous article
Police Blotters: Larchmont & Mamaroneck

RELATED ARTICLES

• C O M M U N I T Y • C A L E N D A R •

View Calendar

EDITOR PICKS

Popular Posts

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

theLoop was born in September 2007 and soon after emerged as a national leader in hyperlocal news. theLoop receives more than 100,000 visits a month and brings readers news and happenings in and around Larchmont and Mamaroneck.

Contact us: editor@larchmontloop.com

FOLLOW US

© theloop | Templete created and managed by Hashif

1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x