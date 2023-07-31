60 Year Old Man Dies Participating In Swim Across America

Larchmont Police say a 60 year old participant in the Swim Across America fundraising event held Saturday at Larchmont Yacht Club died after going into distress and being rescued on the water.

Lifeguards on jet skis were there at the time. Moore was taken on a lifeguard’s backboard to the emergency tent on shore where CPR was administered. The man died later at Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital.

Larchmont Police Chief Chris McNerney says he knew Moore personally. “He was an outstanding prosecutor, McNerney said, “it’s a huge huge loss.”

“Our safety protocols were fully in place, lifeguards were on water, jets skis with backboards were on water so when the swimmer went into distress our jet skis were right next to him so there was no lag in time to respond,” said Rob Butcher, CEO of Swim Across America.

In a statement, the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office writes,

The Westchester County District Attorney’s Office mourns the sudden passing of former Assistant District Attorney Patrick Moore, a beloved colleague, mentor and friend. Pat recently retired from a remarkable 35-year career at the Westchester DA’s Office, where he was a devoted and distinguished public servant. For those of us who had the privilege to have worked with Pat, we will always remember his dedication to justice, sharp wit, and generosity of spirit. Even in retirement Pat was doing what he loved most—helping others. Our deepest sympathies are with Pat’s family during this most difficult time.

The event raises money to fight cancer, and this year has held 20 events across the United States.

Butcher says the swimmer is not a resident of Larchmont.