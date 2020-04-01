60 Acres to Roam in Larchmont and New Rochelle

The nonprofit Sheldrake Environmental Center offers local residents an amazing, uplifting outdoor space for hiking, bird watching, photographing, meditating, and, of course, dog walking. The Center is an important community resource, especially now, for children and adults.

These days, it’s best to come during the week in the early morning or at early evening while it’s still light. The trails have been getting crowded on the weekends when the weather is nice.

Some hiking trails will take you through woodlands and around the historic reservoir and pond with plenty of wildlife.  You can see geese, cormorants, turtles, a great blue heron,  red-tailed hawk, cardinals, blue jays, and more.

If you bring binoculars, it’s easy to spot a diversity of plants and animals.

The Sheldrake trails are located at 685 Weaver St, Larchmont

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

