32 Emmy Nominations for Westchester Filmed Productions

The Gilded Age Season 2 was filmed at Lyndhurst, Manhattanville College and the Jacob Purdy House in White Plains

32 Emmy nominations have been awarded to film and television productions filmed in Westchester County during the past year.

Leading the pack this year is the critically acclaimed Amazon Prime drama series, “Fallout,” which filmed at the Verplanck quarry in Cortlandt, with an impressive 16 nominations across acting, production, and writing categories. The returning miniseries “Feud: Capote & The Swans” (FX) secured 10 nominations for casting, costumes, directing, and acting, among others. The production spent several days filming at the C.V. Rich Mansion in White Plains. HBO’s “The Gilded Age” also shines with six nominations, including one for best drama series. The production filmed at several locations across the County including Lyndhurst, Manhattanville College and the Jacob Purdy House in White Plains.

“These Emmy nominations are a testament to the world-class productions that choose Westchester County as their backdrop,” says County Executive George Latimer.

The 76th annual Emmy Awards will be held on September 18th. A complete list of nominees is available at emmys.com.

