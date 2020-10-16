Friday, October 16, 2020
Mamaroneck Avenue School to Close for Two Weeks due to Covid
Mamaroneck Avenue School to Close for Two Weeks due to Covid

Mamaroneck Ave School
Mamaroneck Avenue Elementary School

Mamaroneck Avenue Elementary School will be closed for two weeks for in-person learning beginning Friday, Oct. 16 through Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Mamaroneck Schools Superintendent Dr. Robert Shaps writes in a letter to parents that this is “due to a number of newly-confirmed positive COVID-19 cases within the Mamaroneck Ave. School community and out of an abundance of caution.”

“We have been in close communication and collaboration with the Westchester County Department of Health, and they agree with my recommendation to transition to full remote learning for this two-week time period. The DOH will reach out to anyone who potentially was exposed and advise on the need to quarantine.”

A deep cleaning and disinfection of school spaces is said to be scheduled.

“Our goal is to minimize disruption to teaching and learning, while working to contain the spread of the virus,” Shaps said.

 

Masks
Masks
4 hours ago

Very unfortunate but I’m not surprised. Many people on Mamaroneck Ave do not wear masks.

