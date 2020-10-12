Covid: Avoiding a Second Wave in New York

While no restricted Covid clusters are identified in Westchester County, we recommend an interesting piece from LoHud:

In mid-March, New York’s first attempt to contain a COVID-19 cluster in Westchester County quickly disappeared in a wave of coronavirus infections crashing over New York City.

The resulting chaotic scramble to close schools and nonessential businesses statewide came to define New York’s early response to the pandemic, which has killed more than 25,000 New Yorkers, the highest death toll in the U.S.

Some experts suggested New York officials could have saved thousands of lives by acting sooner to shut down many aspects of society.

And now, after New York curbed the virus’s spread this summer, COVID-19 cases are rising again and threatening to ignite a second wave fueled by the reopening of schools and colleges, as well as religious gatherings.

In response, state officials last week restricted activity in a handful of areas with the largest upticks in COVID-19 cases, covering parts of Rockland, Orange and Broome counties, as well as Brooklyn and Queens.

More