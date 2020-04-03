How to Help in Westchester: Send a Message or Food to Healthcare Workers

Here are a couple of ideas for you, whether you can donate time or money:

As White Plains Hospital meets the demand of an influx of COVID-19 patients, its teams are working around the clock to heal the sick and prevent the spread of disease.

The Hospital has been flooded with an outpouring of community support—whether it’s donated food, supplies, or heartfelt tributes. More people are reaching out every day to ask “How can I help?”

Here is an outreach opportunity that’s available to everyone and would mean so much at this time.

A messaging frame is available to all via download here. People can use it to write a message, draw a picture or get creative to celebrate these essential frontline workers. These messages can be shared on social media with #WPHCommunityLove, and emailed to: wphcmail@wphospital.org or mailed to: White Plains Hospital Community Love, 101 East Post Road, White Plains, NY 10601.

All messages will be on display at the Hospital for all frontline workers to read during shift changes and breaks. In addition, those wishing to make a donation to the Hospital during this critical time can do so here: https://www.wphospital.org/covid19help

______

We Will Provide is based in Mamaroneck, and is connecting local donors with local restaurants to supply meals to our hardworking healthcare professionals at White Plains hospital. They have plans to expand to other Westchester facilities as they grow. Their goal is easy: to establish the means for our local businesses to make it as simple as possible for hospitals to boost their workers spirits and keep everyone well fed, appreciated and energized. In just their first four days of existence, We Will Provide raised over $10,000 in individual donations.

We Will Provide is working closely with a growing team of local caterers, cafes, and chocolatiers to curate and deliver the perfect mixture of individually-wrapped meals and treats. Their current list of local businesses includes Apiary x Plates Catering, Village Pizza & Pasta, Trattorio Vivolo, Chocolations, espressoCafeto, Arborn Printing, and Family Deli – with more being added every day.

– If you have the means: www.wewillprovide.com

– If you’re running out of ideas to occupy the kids indoors – thank you notes and drawings are a great new project. You can submit via photos@wewillprovide.com.