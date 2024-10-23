2024 Halloween Happenings in Sleepy Hollow Area

Just about half an hour away is the spookiest – and best marketed – Halloween destination of them all, Sleepy Hollow and the river towns.

At Van Cortlandt Manor in Croton On Hudson:

The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze: Daily through 10/31 and Select Dates through November 17th:

Discover a breathtaking display of more than 7,000 illuminated jack o’lanterns – all designed and hand-carved on site by a team of artisans. Complete with synchronized lighting and an original soundtrack, this one-of-a-kind event is not to be missed. Celebrating its 20th year! Treat yourself to fall-themed sweets and snacks at Cafe Blaze and browse the Blaze Boo-tique for exclusive souvenirs. New this year: The Gourd & Goblet Tavern, a new VIP experience on the pumpkin trail, and don’t miss the giant Kraken rising from the Croton River!

At Philipsburg Manor in Sleepy Hollow, NY:

Spirits of Sleepy Hollow Country: A Night of Legendary Magic Featuring Mark Clearview and Nick Wallace. Weekends through November 3rd:

Join master illusionists as they journey into the realm of the unknown at this spooky supernatural spectacle. Their tricks and conjurings will leave you spellbound as they communicate with the spirits of Sleepy Hollow Country, like Hulda, Major Andre, and the Headless Horseman himself!

Twilight Village at Sleepy Hollow: A Night of Folklore, Fortune, and Festivities. Weekends through November 3rd:

Discover delightful and mysterious creatures who will tell you fortune, croon creepy tunes, and tell tall-ish tales of legends and lore. Shop for Sleepy Hollow swag and enjoy cocktails, mocktails and tasty snacks…and you might come face-to-no-face with the Headless Horseman himself!

Legend of Sleepy Hollow Discovery Walk Weekends through November 3rd:

Walk in the footsteps of Ichabod Crane! This one hour tour takes you through the hidden corners in the landscape at Philipsburg Manor that inspired settings in Washington Irving’s amazing tale: The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.

At Washington Irving’s Sunnyside, Tarrytown NY:

Performed by master storyteller Jonathan Kruk outdoors under the stars. Live music and sound effects by Jim Keyes and an appearance from the Headless Horseman. A spooky spectacular experience for all ages.

Legendary Tours of Washington Irving’s Sunnyside Select dates through November 3rd:

Special ‘Legend’-themed tours of the estate. Visitors today hear about Washington Irving’s storied past and how he came to be America’s first internationally famous author. His characters, from the Headless Horseman to Rip Van Winkle, are global icons, and Irving’s legacy lives on at his whimsical estate.